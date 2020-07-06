Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 death and one new case of the virus in Centre County on Monday.

The Centre County Coroner's Office has not received a report of a new COVID-19 death in the county, Chief Deputy Coroner Judy Pleskonko said. According to the health department, the county has had eight deaths attributed to the virus, while the coroner's office has reported six to date. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, it's possible a county resident died in another part of the state.

It was the only new COVID-19 death reported on Monday in Pennsylvania, which has had a total of 6,754 deaths attributed to the virus.

With one new COVID-19 case on Monday, Centre County has had 228 since the first was reported on March 20.

The county also reported 77 new negative test results. A total of 4,866 patients in Centre County have tested negative.

In the past two weeks, Centre County has added 44 new cases of the virus.

Statewide, the health department reported 450 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 90,304. A total of 743,020 patients have tested negative, an increase of 8,174 since Sunday.

An estimated 78 percent of patients — about 70,437 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Across the state, 598 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 103 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Monday.

Among the state's total cases, 87,705 are confirmed and 2,599 are probable.

In Centre County, 212 are confirmed and 16 are probable.