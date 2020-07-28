Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 death and eight new cases of the virus in Centre County on Tuesday.

Centre County Chief Deputy Coroner Judy Pleskonko said the coroner's office confirmed the death of a 91-year-old female nursing home resident on July 23 in which COVID-19 was one of multiple causes of death. According to the health department, which does not provide specifics about individual deaths, Centre County has had 10 COVID-19 deaths, but the coroner's office has confirmed only seven.

The new cases bring the county's total to 365 since the first was reported on March 20. Two new cases were added among nursing home residents in Centre County, according to DOH data. There have been a total of 33 cases among residents and 18 among employees at five nursing and personal care homes in the county.

Centre County also had 256 new negative test results on Tuesday. A total of 8,133 patients in the county have tested negative for the virus.



In the past two weeks, Centre County has added a total of 112 COVID-19 cases. That includes a single-day high of 43 reported on Sunday. Mount Nittany Health noticed the unusual spike in new positives at the end of last week and is working with the health department to re-test the individuals involved.

Two COVID-19 patients in Centre County are hospitalized as of noon on Tuesday. Across Pennsylvania, 716 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 93 requiring use of a ventilator.

Statewide, the health department reported 1,120 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 109,384. It was the fourth time in the past week the state has reported more than 1,000 new cases. Tuesday's numbers include 175 new cases in Philadelphia, 119 in Allegheny County and 118 in Delaware County.

A total of 1,059,776 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 17,352 since Monday. Over the past seven days, 162,937 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 6,526 positive test results.

An estimated 75% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 82,038 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department reported 24 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 7,146.

Among the state's total cases 106,331 are confirmed and 3,053 are probable. In Centre County, 334 are confirmed and 31 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Daily increases in brackets may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases.

16801 (State College): 79 confirmed [+7], 8 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 61 confirmed [+3], 5 probable

16803 (State College): 51 confirmed [+3], 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 18 confirmed [+2]

16841 (Howard): 16 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 15 confirmed

16866 (Philipsburg): 15 confirmed

16870 (Port Matilda): 12 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 5 confirmed [previously redacted; increase unknown]

16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 287 [+1] total cases, Blair has 191 [+15], Union has 128 [+4], Clearfield has 120 [+4], Clinton has 110 and Mifflin has 93 [+2].