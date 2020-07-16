Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported one new COVID-19 death but no new cases among Centre County residents.

The Centre County Coroner's Office has not been notified of a new death attributed to COVID-19, Deputy Coroner Debra Smeal said. According to the health department, the county has had nine deaths attributed to the virus, while the coroner's office has reported six to date. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, it's possible a county resident died in another part of the state.

The health department reported 16 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 6,973

With no new positives reported on Thursday, Centre County's total number of cases remains at 262 since the first was reported on March 20.

The county also had 135 new negative test results. A total of 6,053 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, Centre County has added 51 new cases of the virus.

Statewide, the health department reported 781 additional positives on Thursday, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 98,446. According to DOH, 140 of the new cases are in Allegheny County and 132 in Philadelphia.

A total of 885,195 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 14,211 since Wednesday.

An estimated 76 percent of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 74,819 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Over the past seven days, 142,176 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 5,517 positive test results, according to the health department.

Across the state, 652 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 90 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Thursday.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases 95,632 are confirmed and 2,814 are probable. For Centre County 240 are confirmed and 22 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code are:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 58 confirmed, 8 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 50 confirmed, 5 probable

16803 (State College): 42 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 13 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16866 (Philipsburg): 6 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Show) and 16877 (Warrior's Mark) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Centre County nursing home cases remained unchanged with had 25 cases among residents and 16 among staff at three facilities, according to health department data.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 263 total cases, Blair has 118 [+5], Union has 108, Clinton has 100, Clearfield has 96, and Mifflin has 76 [+2].