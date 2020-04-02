Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of April 2, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health

One new COVID-19 case in Centre County is among 1,211 new positives confirmed statewide on Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Locally, the total number of confirmed cases is now 28, while across the commonwealth the total climbed to 7,016. There have been 90 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, including 16 reported on Thursday, but none in Centre County. All deaths have been adults, and according to the health department, most have been among people age 65 or older.

On Wednesday night, Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College confirmed its first hospitalized patient being treated for COVID-19.

Cases have now been confirmed in 62 of the state's 67 counties.

In Centre County's bordering counties, Blair and Clearfield both have four cases, Union and Huntingdon both have two, and Mifflin has one. No confirmed cases have been reported in Clinton County.

To date 47,698 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19. For those who have tested positive, the largest percentage (41%) is among ages 25-49. About 10% of cases, 730 patients, have required hospitalization, with 50% age 65 or older. All deaths related to COVID-19 have been adults, with most age 65 or older, according to the health department.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf expanded the stay-at-home order to all of Pennsylvania through April 30.



