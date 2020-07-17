Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 1,032 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Friday, including eight in Centre County.

The new cases bring the county's total to 270 since the first was reported on March 20.

Centre County also had 137 new negative test results. A total of 6,190 patients in the county have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, Centre County has added 52 new COVID-19 cases.

Statewide, the new positives on Friday marked the first time since May 10 the commonwealth has reported more than 1,000 in a single day. Pennsylvania has had a total of 99,478 cases of the virus.

A total of 899,912 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 14,717 since Thursday.

An estimated 76 percent of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 75,603 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department also reported 19 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 6,992. For Centre County, the health department has reported a total of nine COVID-19 deaths, the most recent on Thursday. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, it's possible a county resident died in another part of the state.

Across the state, 680 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 92 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Friday.

“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

Over the past seven days, 141,307 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 5,579 positive test results, according to the health department.

Among the state's total cases 96,651 are confirmed and 2,827 are probable. In Centre County, 248 are confirmed and 22 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code are:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 58 confirmed, 8 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 50 confirmed, 5 probable

16803 (State College): 42 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 14 confirmed [+1]

16841 (Howard): 13 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 11 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 7 confirmed [+1]

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Show) and 16877 (Warrior's Mark) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Centre County nursing home cases remained unchanged with had 25 cases among residents and 16 among staff at three facilities, according to health department data.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 266 [+3] total cases, Blair has 126 [+8], Union has 109 [+1], Clinton has 101 [+1], Clearfield has 98 [+2], and Mifflin has 79 [+3].