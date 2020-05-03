Penn State alumni Helen and Edward Hintz are donating $100,000 to Penn State’s Student Care & Advocacy Emergency Fund to benefit students in need amid the coronavirus pandemic, the university announced Thursday.

To date, the gift is the largest ever benefitting the fund.

The emergency fund works to provide financial support to students who face challenges in finding affordable housing, transportation, or resources for remote learning, among other basic needs.

“The Hintz family has long led the way in supporting Penn State students and helping them to fulfill their potential for leadership and success,” President Eric Barron said. “The family’s gifts to the Student Care and Advocacy Emergency Fund will not only provide critical assistance to those struggling to overcome the many challenges created by COVID-19. The generosity of the Hintz family will also affirm that no Penn Stater is alone and that our community remains strong, united and supportive of each other, even in difficult times.”

In 2016, the Hintz family was named Penn State’s Philanthropists of the Year for their support across campus. They currently host weekly Zoom calls with students to learn about their challenges and were inspired to help and do their part.

“The Student Care Fund is relatively modest, but the need for students is great,” the Hintzes said in a statement. “The COVID-19 virus is powerful and historic. We want to help those students who, through no fault of their own, face obstacles at an important time in their student life.”

The Hintzes are the just latest donors to the emergency fund. Earlier this week, Penn State’s Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council pledged to donate a combined $20,000 from their budgets to the fund as well as Penn State’s Lion’s Pantry. Sue Paterno provided a $100,000 gift split between the emergency fund and Lion's Pantry.