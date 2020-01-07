The nationally touring Broadway production "Jersey Boys" will make its return to Penn State at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Eisenhower Auditorium.

The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard, and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

Directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, the hit musical was written by Academy Award winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Section one and two ticket prices, which are subject to change, are $68 and $59 for an adult; $50 and $41 for a University Park student; and $51 and $42 for a person 18 and younger. Tickets are available online by phone at 814-863-0255, and in person at Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre Center and the Bryce Jordan Center.