Hit Musical 'Jersey Boys' Returning to Eisenhower Auditorium
The nationally touring Broadway production "Jersey Boys" will make its return to Penn State at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Eisenhower Auditorium.
The nationally touring Broadway production "Jersey Boys" will make its return to Penn State at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Eisenhower Auditorium.
The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard, and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”
The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard, and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.
The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”
Directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, the hit musical was written by Academy Award winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.
Section one and two ticket prices, which are subject to change, are $68 and $59 for an adult; $50 and $41 for a University Park student; and $51 and $42 for a person 18 and younger. Tickets are available online by phone at 814-863-0255, and in person at Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre Center and the Bryce Jordan Center.
“Jersey Boys” opened in New York City on Nov. 6, 2005. By the time it closed more than 11 years later, on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th-longest running show in Broadway history, passing the original Broadway productions “42nd Street,” “Grease,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Producers.” The “Jersey Boys” national tour opened to rave reviews in San Francisco on Dec. 1, 2006, and is still breaking house records in cities across North America. Artistic Viewpoints, an informal moderated discussion featuring a visiting artist or artists, is offered in Eisenhower one hour before the performance and is free for ticket holders. Artistic Viewpoints regularly fills to capacity, so seating is available on a first-arrival basis. Audio description, which is especially helpful to patrons with sight loss, is available for this performance at no extra charge to ticket holders. Reservations for audio description are required by Tuesday, Jan. 14. Call 814-238-0132 to reserve the service.
“Jersey Boys” opened in New York City on Nov. 6, 2005. By the time it closed more than 11 years later, on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th-longest running show in Broadway history, passing the original Broadway productions “42nd Street,” “Grease,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Producers.” The “Jersey Boys” national tour opened to rave reviews in San Francisco on Dec. 1, 2006, and is still breaking house records in cities across North America.
Artistic Viewpoints, an informal moderated discussion featuring a visiting artist or artists, is offered in Eisenhower one hour before the performance and is free for ticket holders. Artistic Viewpoints regularly fills to capacity, so seating is available on a first-arrival basis.
Audio description, which is especially helpful to patrons with sight loss, is available for this performance at no extra charge to ticket holders. Reservations for audio description are required by Tuesday, Jan. 14. Call 814-238-0132 to reserve the service.