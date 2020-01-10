Penn State's HUB Parking Deck will reopen on Monday after being closed for the past week following a vehicle fire.

The lower-level entrance for Yellow C permit holders will open at 6 a.m. while the visitor access lane will open at 7:30 a.m., according to a news release.

Alpha Fire Company crews were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 to the second floor of the deck on Shortlidge Road where they found a fully involved vehicle fire that spread to the car’s fuel tank. Crews used the deck's standpipe system and a second line to extinguish the fire.

The deck has been closed since for clean up and to evaluate and repair any possible damage to the deck.

Four spaces on the second level will remain closed until final repairs and restoration are completed.

"Transportation Services would like to thank the emergency personnel who quickly responded to the vehicle fire, as well as the Office of Physical Plant for its efforts in coordinating the work necessary to reopen to the deck," the news release said.

Faculty and staff who normally park in the HUB deck were able to use their permits in Eisenhower Parking Deck, while visitors were directed to other campus lots and decks.

Penn State's spring semester begins on Monday.