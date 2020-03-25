In recognition of National Agriculture Week, March 22-28, The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County are encouraging residents to support Centre County’s agriculture community and celebrate its importance.

The HVAB and CBICC are partners in Happy Valley Agventures – an effort designed to showcase and boost Centre County’s robust agricultural product. More than 65 farms, farm markets, growers, producers, farm-to-fork dining establishments and craft beverage producers are part of the initiative.

“It’s encouraging to witness how our community is rallying behind local business during this challenging time. We also want to raise up our agriculture community,” said CBICC President and CEO Vern Squier. “Business closures and social distancing requirements have had an impact on local growers and producers, who are also figuring out how to navigate in this dramatically different operating environment.”

At the same time, small farms remain a viable source of healthy food, with many establishments now offering curbside pickup for vegetables and herbs, and even providing online ordering options for herb, vegetable and flower seeds so residents can grow their own.

“Local agriculture is critical,” added HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith. “There is perhaps no better time than now to also thank our farms and agriculture-related establishments for the hard work they do throughout the year to provide quality, healthy, locally produced food.”

Smith and Squier said it is also appropriate during National Agriculture Week to recognize the ways Happy Valley Agventures’ establishments are stepping up to assist in this time of crisis.

Craft distiller Big Spring Spirits is producing hand sanitizer for emergency responders, and Barrel 21 Distillery is teaming up with Seven Mountains Wine Cellars to produce hand sanitizer for the elderly.

“Our community is resilient,” Squier said. “These are just two examples of the recognition that ‘we are all in this together.’”