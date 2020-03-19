STATE COLLEGE — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, in partnership with Centre County Commissioners, announced it is extending the deadline to apply for a 2020-21 Tourism Grant from March 31 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 to allow more time for HVAB members to deal with issues arising from coronavirus preparedness and response.

“Amidst the uncertainty we are facing, we realize there is a need for flexibility on our part with respect to the grant program,” said Fritz Smith, HVAB President and CEO.

Implemented in 2002, the Tourism Grant Program has provided more than $5 million to local nonprofits and private entities to use for visitor marketing and/or resource improvements to enhance the visitor experience, and increase tourism and overnight stays within Centre County.

Smith said that groups should not refrain from applying for a grant because the date of a planned event might have to be altered.

“We will work with grant recipients, and if necessary, allow some storing of funds for the following year,” he said.

Centre County Commissioner Chairman Michael Pipe said the Board of Commissioners recognizes the importance of the grant program to the community and supports the extended timeline hoping it will result in receiving many qualified applicants.

Updated information about the HVAB Tourism Grant program will be available on the HVAB website – www.happyvalley.com – in the near future.

Questions about the program should be directed to Lori Miller, HVAB Director of Visitor and Member Services, at [email protected].



