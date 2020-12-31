The new year is expected to start off with messy weather and difficult driving conditions for most of central Pennsylvania, including Centre County.

The National Weather Service at State College has issued a winter storm watch in effect from 1 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday.

"Significant freezing rain" is possible and may begin as a brief period of sleet or snow. NWS forecasts one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch of ice.

Drivers should plan for slippery road conditions.

In anticipation of the storm, PennDOT has advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.

Vehicle restrictions will be in place on both Interstate 99 and Interstate 80.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Level 3 restrictions will be in effect for the entire length of I-99. Speed limits will be reduced to 45 miles per hour and no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. School buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, recreational vehicles/motorhomes and passenger vehicles towing trailers are not permitted on while the restrictions are in place.

Starting at noon on Friday the same restrictions will be in place on I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border

Also at noon on Friday, Level 1 restrictions will be in effect for I-80 from I-79 to I-99. The speed limit will be reduced to 45 miles per hour and the following vehicles are not permitted: Tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; passenger vehicles towing trailers; RVs/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles.

Precipitation is expected to changeover to rain late Friday night in central Pennsylvania. Saturday will be milder, with AccuWeather forecasting a high of 45 degrees.