One might say that is well documented how many options Penn State has at running back this upcoming season (whenever exactly that might be) and beyond.

Noah Cain, Devyn Ford and Journey Brown make for a trio of knowns while Caziah Holmes adds in some freshman flair and the always exciting unknown potential of a young player.

Even with the departure of Ricky Slade, the Nittany Lions' running back group is perhaps as deep and as talented as it has ever been. Of course this presents coach James Franklin and running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider with the unenviable task of balancing the soon to be quartet of players on and off the field.

In fact the balancing act has been so unique that despite finishing the season 36th in the nation in rushing yards per game as a team, Journey Brown led the Nittany Lions with an average of just 68 yards an outing. For comparison, this was the first time that Penn State's leading rusher had averaged fewer than 70 yards a game, the last being in 2014, and that season Penn State finished 120th in the nation in rushing yards per game.

So Penn State is getting the yards, and it's doing it as a group.

"I'll go back for Journey to the Minnesota game. He played his tail off," Seider said on a conference call Tuesday. "And then what he did at Ohio State in the second half was probably as impressive as anybody in the country. I will say this — the last four or five games, and I know I'm biased, I thought Journey Brown was playing as good as any running back in the country."

"He's got freakish athletic ability and strength that he's finally starting to tap into. I think the thing that I was so impressed with in the bowl game is trying to finally get him to play as fast as he is. I thought he finally [translated] his track speed to football. The way he separated on that touchdown run, that's what I've been trying to bring out of him in the last couple years."

The future of this particular season aside, Penn State ought to have plenty of fresh legs come the 2020-21 season with no players carrying the ball more than 129 times last year. In fact among the Nittany Lions' four different backs the group averaged 78 total carries by the season's end, a far cry from Saquon Barkley's 272 carries during the 2016 campaign or 217 in 2017.

"He never lacks confidence," Seider added when asked about Noah Cain, who spent a portion of the season injured. It was him just getting healthy. Being back to the guy that we we saw early in the year. It just took a process, especially with a kid who is as powerful as he is and runs the way he does. It just took the time to get healed and I think getting him back in the bowl game got his confidence back."

Among the three known running backs, Deyvn Ford might be the most overlooked, averaging 5.65 yards a touch, second best on the team among the primary backs. Ford was a powerhouse at times with shiftiness to match. The emergence of Brown and the flash of Cain turned heads, but Ford was quietly as consistent and averaged over five yards a carry in two of the three games when he had at least seven touches.

"He is one of those physically gifted kids. I think that you're gonna see a whole nother level of Devyn going forward," Sieder said...."I don't think the gap [between Brown/Cain and Ford] is far. I think this kid is so physically gifted. Man, he's got the best hips I've ever seen out of a player. He can sink his hips and explode through the smallest crease."