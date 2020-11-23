State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

'Innovating for Good: Leveraging AI for Nonprofits' Virtual Event Set for Dec. 2

November 24, 2020
UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State students, faculty and staff, along with nonprofits and nongovernmental organizations are invited to learn more about how artificial intelligence can be used to address challenges facing organizations during “Innovating for Good: Leveraging AI for Nonprofits,” a virtual event set for 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The event is facilitated by the Nittany AI Alliance, a Penn State Outreach service.

During this interactive event, participants will gain insight into the challenges facing the nonprofit space as organizations affiliated with The Forbes Funds share their goals, missions and barriers to success. The Forbes Funds is a supporting organization of The Pittsburgh Foundation and a philanthropic organization focused on strengthening the impact of community nonprofits in the Pittsburgh area.

Visit the Nittany AI Alliance website for more information about “Innovating for Good: Leveraging AI for Nonprofits” and to register for the virtual event.

 

