Scott Fried, an award-winning speaker and author, is leading a series of virtual gatherings for the State College community to help provide inspiration and comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic. “A Chance to Exhale” is for anyone 18 years and older and will be held at 7 p.m. April 16, 23, 30, and May 7. To participate, use the Zoom link tinyurl.com/ChanceToExhale. “Stop. Breathe. Connect” is for children in grades 5 to 8 and parents and guardians and will be held at 5 p.m. April 14, 21, 28, and May 5. To register, email [email protected]. The community events are presented by Schlow Centre Region Library, Jana Marie Foundation, Penn State Gender Equity Center, Penn State Student Affairs, Penn State Hillel, Penn State Schreyer Honors College, and Penn State Presidential Leadership Academy. Drawing upon his 32 years of surviving and living with HIV, Fried offers pertinent life skills and hard-won lessons to help us through this difficult time. He also will give participants an opportunity to reflect on experiences and share some heartwarming inspiration. His work is based on a core belief that one must understand the value of one’s own life and hold it sacred. In “Stop. Breathe. Connect,” children in grades 5-8 and their parents and guardians are invited to join for weekly reflections on hope and healing in challenging situations. Through conversation and the opportunity to sit together, these sessions will celebrate the bond between caregiver and child. Attendance is encouraged for each session, but not mandatory. In “A Chance to Exhale,” life is full of uncertainty right now, but that doesn't mean we can't breathe. Throughout these relaxed sessions, Fried will help build community and provide a chance to exhale. These sessions are not intended to be therapy or a form of counseling.