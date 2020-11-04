State Rep. Rich Irvin, R-Spruce Creek Township, was elected to a fourth term in the 81st district on Nov. 3, 2020

Irvin outpaced Huntingdon County Democrat Ian Kidd 69% to 31% with 93% reporting.

The 81st District, which includes parts of Centre and Mifflin counties and all of Huntingdon County. In Centre County, the district represents Ferguson Township (partial), Patton Township (partial), Halfmoon Township, Port Matilda, Taylor Township and Worth Township.

In Centre County, Irvin had 4,920 votes to Kidd's 4,687 as of 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Irvin was first elected in 2014 and currently serves on the Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Insurance, and Labor and Industry committees and is secretary of the and Local Government Committee.

Prior to his election to the state house, Irvin was Huntingdon County treasurer for 18 years.