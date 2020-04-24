The school year, like everything else, has been disrupted by the coronavirus. With students doing social distancing and not being able to see their friends and teachers, their mental wellness has become a greater concern.

In response, the Jana Marie Foundation is starting Rise, a new virtual interactive club to help high school students for the remainder of the school year. The club is for kids in grades 9-12 and is designed to create a community full of acceptance, appreciation and understanding for all by spearheading activities and discussions to end the silence that surrounds mental health.

The club will meet at 7 p.m. each Tuesday from April 28 to June 2. During the meetings, there will be a strong emphasis on building resiliency as individuals and as a community.

“High school students have had to make considerable sacrifices as part of this global pandemic,” says Miriam Powell, Community Engagement Manager of the Jana Marie Foundation. “We want to provide them with a safe space to process their thoughts, talk with their peers, listen to one another and develop creative and effective ways to remain helpful.”

To register for Rise, visit janamariefoundation.org/rise.

The foundation notes that this is not a therapy or counseling group.

For more information about the Jana Marie Foundation, visit janamariefoundation.org



