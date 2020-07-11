The Jana Marie Foundation will offer a nostalgic summer evening for Centre County next week when it holds Jana's Drive-In Diner at the Nittany Mall parking lot.

A night of throwback music and casual in-car dining, the fundraiser event will take place 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, in the mall parking lot between entrance C and Planet Fitness.

Food trucks, including Snyder’s Concessions and Mac and Meats, will be on hand with car-side delivery provided by the State College Area Roller Derby teams. Live entertainment will be provided by Tommy Wareham and RamaLama, and WOWY (97.1 FM) will broadcast live.

Meals are $15 each (cash or check).

The foundation, which is dedicated to mental health education and empowering youth through creativity, is presenting the event with Blaise Alexander and the Nittany Mall.

“Jana’s Drive-In Diner presented by Blaise Alexander and the Nittany Mall will not only generate necessary funding to grow the confidence of young people and provide crucial mental health education, but will also offer a unique opportunity to come together as a community and create lasting memories while following social distancing recommendations,” Marisa Vicere, president and founder of the Jana Marie Foundation, said in a news release.

Attendees are asked to stay in their cars to ensure social distancing. Orders will be taken through a paper menu and guests should wear masks when interacting with volunteers and servers.

While 1950s attire is encouraged, it's not required.

For more on Jana Marie Foundation programs and events, visit janamariefoundation.org,