Jerry Sandusky's appeal for a reduction in his 30-60 year prison sentence for child sexual abuse was denied by a specially-presiding judge on Tuesday.

Judge Maureen Skerda said that at re-sentencing in November, she purposely set the term to have an impact on the former Penn State football assistant coach and Second Mile charity founder, according to the Associated Press.

“This is repeated conduct over a course of years, and the court considered that,” Skerda said.

Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled in 2019 that mandatory minimum sentences were improperly applied by the trial court following Sandusky's conviction on 45 counts in 2012. The case was returned to the Court of Common Pleas for re-sentencing and in November Skerda restructured the sentencing without using mandatory minimums, but kept it at the same length as originally ordered by trial Judge John Cleland.

Sandusky's attorneys asked for reconsideration, arguing that the sentence was "excessive" and requesting that Skerda consider the 75-year-old Sandusky's age, as well as his background and reputation prior to his criminal charges.

Attorney Robert Buttner argued on Tuesday that older defendants are less likely to commit offenses again, according to the AP. But Skerda noted Sandusky's remarks from November about being on a phone call with his wife during which he also spoke to a family friend who was there with her young child.

“So he would still have access to children if he were in the public in the future,” Skerda said.

Sandusky, who was not in the courthouse on Tuesday, and his attorneys said in November they recognized that a reduction in sentencing often requires remorse and rehabilitation, but that Sandusky maintains his innocence.

Sandusky can appeal Skerda's decision to Pennsylvania Superior Court. He also has a federal appeal pending that argues his constitutional rights have been violated and that he should be given a new trial or be released from prison.