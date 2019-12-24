Pop star Justin Bieber on Tuesday announced dates for a massive North American tour in 2020 that will include a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Bieber will perform at the BJC on Aug. 6, his first visit to the Penn State arena. Ticket information has not yet been released.

The announcement came in a Christmas Eve YouTube video that also revealed Bieber will release a new single, "Yummy," on Jan. 3, as well as an as-yet-untitled new album sometime in 2020, his first since 2015's "Purpose."

Bieber also will be the subject of a new docu-series launching on Dec. 31.

The tour will kick off May 14 in Seattle and wrap up Sept. 26 at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. It includes shows at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 1 and Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena on Aug. 4 before rolling into State College.

Though it's been nearly five years since he last put out his own full-length album, Bieber has been plenty busy in the intervening time as lead or featured artist on tracks with Ed Sheeran, Dan & Shay, Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled, Post Malone and a "Despacito" remix with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

Bieber's show is the first announced for the back half of 2020 at the BJC. So far, the venue's live entertainment lineup in the new year includes Luke Combs (Feb. 13), WWE Live (Feb. 29), the Harlem Globetrotters (March 2), Winter Jam 2020 (March 28) and Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live (April 25).

This story will be updated as ticket information and additional details become available