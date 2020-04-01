Pop star Justin Bieber has postponed all scheduled 2020 tour dates, including a concert at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center, because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bieber was slated to perform at the BJC on Aug. 6.

"In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour," a statement shared by the BJC said. "While Justin – along with his band, dancers and crew - has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone."

According to the BJC, tickets for all of the postponed shows will be honored on the rescheduled dates.