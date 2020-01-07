Congressman Fred Keller should demonstrate that he represents all citizens of Pennsylvania's 12th District, and understands his obligations to defend and protect the U.S. Constitution. He should use his newsletter to provide information, not bias. Keller is entitled to his opinion, but he is not entitled to use tax dollars for propaganda.

Keller presents an extremely one-sided view of the impeachment process, claiming that it is a “farce.” But, numerous scholars, nonpartisan analysts, and even some Republicans have emphasized the constitutionality – indeed the necessity – of the process. Keller is entitled to believe that Donald Trump’s behavior does not merit impeachment (I disagree), but he is not entitled to ignore evidence that Trump abused his power, nor to deny that Congress has a right and a duty to investigate.

Keller promotes falsehoods about abortion. There is no evidence to support his claim that fetuses are sometimes “born alive and then killed as part of a planned abortion procedure.” He is entitled to believe that government should control women’s bodies (I disagree), but he is not entitled to lie about medical abortions.

As an elected representative, Keller is entitled to his votes. As a constituent, I am entitled to a representative who uses tax dollars appropriately, tells the truth, and respectfully listens to my opinion. My communications with Keller (including a request to be removed from his mailing list) have generally been ignored.

What will it take for Keller to realize his responsibilities as an elected official?

Sheri Berenbaum

