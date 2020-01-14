U.S. Capitol at dusk as seen from the eastern side. Martin Falbisoner [CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

The U.S. Constitution, the foundation of our country’s strength and stability, is under attack.

Our Constitution empowers three co-equal branches of government: executive, legislative and judicial. This brilliant design establishes checks and balances so that no one branch becomes too powerful.

Every U.S. President swears to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.” At inauguration, Donald Trump took that oath, his right hand on the Bible.

Since taking office, he has repeatedly disrespected the Constitution, refusing to obey legal limits to his power and legal Congressional demands. He barred subordinates from obeying legal subpoenas, prohibited legal access to information sought by Congress, and has behaved more like a king than a president subject to the tenets of democracy and the law.

We the people deserve better. The House of Representatives impeached Mr. Trump and the Senate is now legally bound to hold a fair and impartial trial.

Senators, the impeachment jurors, will take an oath to “do impartial justice according to the Constitution.” But before the trial even begins, and in brazen defiance of that most basic requirement, Senators McConnell and Graham have stated they stand with Mr. Trump.

At his swearing in, Senator Pat Toomey pledged to “preserve and protect our Constitution.” How can he uphold his oath of office without a thorough examination of the facts? What are Republican leaders hiding?

Demand a fair impeachment trial with relevant documents and fact witnesses! Contact Senator Toomey today by calling 202-224-4254, or by emailing him from toomey.senate.gov (click on “email us.”)

Mary Bruce Serene

