I have yet to find a single Democrat who is willing to admit that the Russian collusion claim was a hoax, and I struggle to understand why. There’s overwhelming evidence that the DNC and the Clinton campaign funded a foreign national, Christopher Steele, to compile a “dossier” of outrageous claims and probable Russian misinformation against candidate Trump. Clinton and the DNC tried to hide their involvement, but the trail of payments was fully documented by the House investigation and is now part of the public record.

Some of the claims in the Steele dossier were easily proven false, and the FBI admitted after an exhaustive investigation that most of the dossier was unverifiable. Christopher Steele even acknowledged in court that he couldn’t authenticate many of the claims in his dossier, and the New York Times reported that the Russians may have purposely fed Steele with misinformation to cause havoc in the United States

The Robert Mueller Special Council investigation found no evidence of collusion. Neither did the FBI. The House investigation found no evidence of collusion, nor did the Senate committee. Fifty-three Obama administration officials were interviewed under oath, and not a single official had evidence of collusion.

The first step in any recovery program is to admit the truth and acknowledge the problem, so I think it’s time for Democrats to acknowledge the truth. This was an unethical, and probably criminal, political attack on a duly-elected president!

Robert Minninger

Spring City, Pa.