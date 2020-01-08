The United States House of Representatives voted on Dec. 18, 2019 to adopt the articles of impeachment, accusing Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Public domain photo/Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives

No matter how good (or bad) you think President Trump is, the question is whether he abused the power of his office or obstructed Congress, the two charges of his impeachment. No one is above the law, no matter how valuable to society he might otherwise be.

The accusations are serious. Our Founding Fathers dreaded foreign interference in our elections. Donald Trump is accused of inviting such interference to advance his own agenda. If that is true, with 17 fact witnesses offering corroborating testimony, we have to use the tool our Founding Fathers gave us: impeachment.

Are those charges true? There is significant circumstantial evidence, which is a far cry from claims of NO evidence. People have been executed on circumstantial evidence.

If the White House could prove Donald Trump’s innocence, they would bring forth first-hand witnesses —John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo and others—not forbid them to testify. They would volunteer all sorts of documents, not withhold them. That’s what innocent people do. It is the guilty ones that hide evidence.

Impeaching a President is a hard, unpleasant thing. Like a root canal. No one enjoys these, but like a root canal, it needs to be done. Our Founding Fathers knew that a president who breaks his oath of office is a clear and present danger, and MUST be removed.