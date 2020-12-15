We have all been through an extraordinarily difficult period of conflict throughout this election cycle. Now that it is blatantly obvious that President Trump lost, why do Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff and Rep. Rich Irvin continue to call into question the legitimacy of this election?

With that in mind, we are very concerned by the Dec. 4 letter to Pennsylvania’s U.S. Congressional Delegation, urging them “to object…to the Electoral College votes received from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania during the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021.”

By continuing to support the false claims that President Trump won the presidential election, state Reps. Benninghoff and Irvin, as well as Congressmen Fred Keller and GT Thompson, who signed onto the failed Texas lawsuit to invalidate President-elect Biden’s victory, are undermining Pennsylvanians’ trust in the election process, the cornerstone of democracy itself.

We worry that there is an ulterior motive here to suppress mail-in-voting in the future. Mail-in voting has worked exceptionally well for the military for one hundred years. By expanding it, we now have more people voting, which improves our democracy.

There is absolutely no credible evidence of widespread election fraud related to mail-in voting. None.

David and Sue Werner

State College