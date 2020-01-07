State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Letter: No One Is Above the Law

on January 07, 2020 4:30 AM
PrintComments() Email
Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Click photo for gallery

It was with grave concern that I listened to the irrefutable evidence presented at the House impeachment hearings. Tragically, our president has taken illegal actions and places himself above the law and the Democratic process. He deserves to be convicted of his numerous crimes.

Many say our representative, Republican Senator Patrick Toomey, will not vote to convict. Given the preponderance of convicting evidence, Toomey’s failure would seem driven by greed, power, and/or fear. It is time to implore Senator Toomey to honor his oath of office and vote YEA to convict and remove. Please join me in contacting Senator Toomey to ask that he choose country over self-interest and vote to remove President Trump from office.

Here are actions you can take:

Call: 202-224-4254  Fax:202-228-0284. Write a letter to Senator Toomey, 248 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510. Email him by scrolling to the bottom the Senator’s website Toomey.senate.gov and click on EMAIL US.

Some argue, “Why bother, it won’t do any good.” Perhaps. But for sure it does no good to do nothing! Please, take action and do all you can to urge Senator Toomey to represent his constituents and honor his oath.

Laura Brown

Next Article
State College Borough Council Welcomes New Members, Elects Council President
January 07, 2020 12:00 AM
by Geoff Rushton
State College Borough Council Welcomes New Members, Elects Council President
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2020 StateCollege.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

order food online