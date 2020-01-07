It was with grave concern that I listened to the irrefutable evidence presented at the House impeachment hearings. Tragically, our president has taken illegal actions and places himself above the law and the Democratic process. He deserves to be convicted of his numerous crimes.

Many say our representative, Republican Senator Patrick Toomey, will not vote to convict. Given the preponderance of convicting evidence, Toomey’s failure would seem driven by greed, power, and/or fear. It is time to implore Senator Toomey to honor his oath of office and vote YEA to convict and remove. Please join me in contacting Senator Toomey to ask that he choose country over self-interest and vote to remove President Trump from office.

Here are actions you can take:

Call: 202-224-4254 Fax:202-228-0284. Write a letter to Senator Toomey, 248 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510. Email him by scrolling to the bottom the Senator’s website Toomey.senate.gov and click on EMAIL US.

Some argue, “Why bother, it won’t do any good.” Perhaps. But for sure it does no good to do nothing! Please, take action and do all you can to urge Senator Toomey to represent his constituents and honor his oath.

Laura Brown