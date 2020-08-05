Former Ferguson Township Supervisor Peter Buck speaks about a report on Centre County air quality during a press conference on July 12, 2018 at Tudek Park. Buck, now a College Township resident, is running for state representative for the 171st District. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

I enthusiastically support Peter Buck’s campaign to replace our ineffectual state representative, Kerry Benninghoff, who has represented Pennsylvania’s undemocratically gerrymandered 171’st District since 1996.

Gerrymandering allows politicians to manipulate their voting districts rather than citizens’ right to vote for representatives of their choice. Although 82% of Americans say gerrymandering is undemocratic and should be illegal, Benninghoff has prevented anti-gerrymandering legislation from moving forward.

Peter Buck supports nonpartisan redistricting and protection of rural postal service so everyone can vote and be counted in a census.

An award-winning educator, outdoorsman, and highly regarded community leader with years of government service - chairing Ferguson Township’s Board of Supervisors – Peter Buck has a record of protecting our air, water and land and the health of our community.

Peter Buck has the courage and insight to move Pennsylvania forward on critical and interconnected fronts:



• Equitable funding of public schools

• Rebuilding our failing infrastructure and collapsed economy

• Fair-paying jobs

• Protecting rural hospitals and health services

• Investment in rural broadband access

• Corporate accountability

Pennsylvania’s legislators have failed us on too many fronts: Pennsylvania has the country’s third worst drinking water; our natural environment ranks 44th nationally; we’re the largest gas-producing state without any severance tax on drilling.

Peter Buck is the real deal. Down to earth, a respectfully persuasive team player, Buck has the skills and passion to break the spell of inertia that has prevented too many working Pennsylvanians and small businesses from reaching their potential.

Vote for Peter Buck on November 3!



Micaela Amateau Amato

Boalsburg