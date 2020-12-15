The next session of the Pennsylvania General Assembly starts Jan. 5. The first action will be a vote on the rules for considering legislation. A past session began with a rules Bill No. 1. Bill No. 2 forbid amendments to Bill No. 1 and passed first. The legislators ceded all control to party leaders and committee chairs. There is no effective penalty from voters because of gerrymandered districts.

The result is that important legislation with strong bipartisan and public support (such as the redistricting reform bills) dies in committee, while sloppy legislation (such as judicial gerrymandering) passes swiftly with no input from stakeholders. Pennsylvania historically passes only 7% of proposed bills, mostly from majority party leadership. Naming bridges and awareness weeks does not add up to important work when other bills to address lead tainted water, school funding inequity and rural broadband languish.

Other states are models of legislative efficiency and fairness. “Best Practices for Collaborative Policymaking” is a report by FairVote.org describing effective power sharing arrangements in state legislatures. Colorado ranks at 100%. Pennsylvania ranks zero.

We can do better. Improvements include insisting that committees hear, report, and vote on all bills, effective discharge petitions, and more. Ask your legislator to press for better rules so good bills get a vote. Then support redistricting reform to end gerrymandering.

Debra Trudeau

State College