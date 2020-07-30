It’s unreal.

Donald Trump became a household name from his “reality” TV show. Americans knew it was “fake reality,” but it did provide mindless entertainment for millions.

Now he’s President Trump and he doesn’t understand the reality of his own actions—or, in many cases, negligent inaction.

The coronavirus, which so far has prematurely taken the lives of more than 150,000 Americans, is painfully real. U.S. job losses have surpassed 40 million, and the fallout for American families is excruciatingly real.

Trump touts an economic recovery, ignoring the very real fact that the U.S. economy is inextricably tied to Covid-19 infections and deaths, both of which are not only surging, but are linked to the rush to reopen businesses before meeting CDC guidelines.

America is on the ropes: our economy is in tatters and there’s growing awareness of economic and environmental injustice across the land.

It’s unreal that we have a president who won’t acknowledge that any of this is happening.

That’s why it’s imperative that WE GET REAL! As a former Republican, it’s real clear that to reclaim America’s promise, and future, we must vote out Donald Trump and his Republican enablers this November.

Lassie MacDonald

State College