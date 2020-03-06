U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey speaks on Oct. 19, 2018 at the Centre County Courthouse Annex during a press conference discussing proposed legislation to block illegal fentanyl imports.

Yes, Donald Trump was acquitted, but clearly he obstructed Congress and used the power of his office to cheat in an American election. Despite Senate Republican intransigence, the House proved those allegations. Trump is guilty as charged—and not for the first time.

I wrote to Senator Pat Toomey, also not for the first time, to express my outrage at his vote. How could he dismiss ample, credible evidence of the president’s traitorous, deceptive, and undemocratic attacks on our Constitution and elections? Toomey also received a petition signed by more than 2,000 Pennsylvanians, urging him to uphold his oath to protect our Constitution and elections. I’m disgusted and embarrassed he did neither.

I did receive a lengthy reply, which I found condescending and dismissive. Senator Toomey’s weak and tortured “logic” added insult to injury.

Refusing to call Donald Trump’s behavior illegal and dangerous, Toomey’s letter did allow that Trump’s actions might have been “inappropriate.” Sorry folks, INAPPROPRIATE? Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors. I tell my 5-year-old grandson that saying “poopy” is inappropriate!

Since his acquittal, Trump has been consolidating more centralized power, firing perceived “enemies,” pardoning corrupt officials and white-collar criminals, violating the Constitution’s anti-corruption Emoluments Clauses, and denying Russia’s ongoing election interference.

A final Toomey justification for his vote to acquit was to note that ultimately “voters should decide.” Ironic, since election security died when Toomey failed to check a tyrant. His vote disintegrates our freedom. Sadly, I believe he knew that—and did it anyway.

Julie Gittings