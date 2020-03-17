The good news, according to a recent study by the World Health Organization, is it appears unlikely that your dog can become sick from COVID-19.

The bad news: you can.

So for animal shelters across Centre County that means more unique problems than usual, with even fewer volunteers as people stay home, and college students wait for the green light to return to campus.

"Like other small businesses and non-profit organizations, this is a very uncertain time for animal shelters," Centre County PAWS executive director Lisa Bahr said. "[PAWS is] facing staffing and volunteer shortages, as we rely heavily both on Penn State students and retirees, and have so far had to cancel one major fundraiser.

"Our demanding day-to-day operations, though, remain the same. Eliminating our open hours for at least two weeks means our ability to respond to community needs is impacted. So, we'll be working hard and getting creative in order to continue promoting animal welfare and safety."

PAWS, 1401 Trout Road, will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future, not opening any sooner than March 27. As for those in the community still looking to help a local shelter, PAWS' website is open to online donations as well as an ongoing Amazon wish-list.

The story at Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Highway, is the same. Help how you are able, but be safe.

"Per the order made by the Governor today, we will be closed to the public until further notice," a statement on Pets Come First's website said. "We will be checking voicemail at the shelter during this time and will return calls as soon as possible. We will continue to post updates as the situation continues to evolve.

"Physical donations can still be dropped off to the back door at the shelter, or shipped directly to us through websites like Amazon, Chewy, Walmart and Sam's Club. Immediate needs include any brand of canned cat food and any type or brand of cat litter."

Centre Wildlife Care, the area's nonprofit wildlife rescue, is also implementing changes. Director Robyn Graboski wrote on Facebook that in addition to canceling volunteer orientations a new process will be in place for getting injured and sick animals.

"We are still accepting animals for care, but are practicing social distancing," she wrote on Facebook. "We will advise you where to drop off animals in a safe place and we will retrieve them immediately. Please write your name, address, phone and e-mail on the box for our records. Call us for instructions [at] 814-692-0004.

The Humane Society in the Altoona area is also prepping for more challenging weeks ahead, but you can still help with your eyes as much as your wallets.

"We are now closed to the public effective today Monday, 16th, for the next two weeks in regards to adoptions and owner surrender of animals," according to a statement on the Humane Society's Facebook page.

"We will still be taking in stray animals. If you find a stray dog in Altoona City please call (814) 949-2499 or in Blair County please call your local non emergency police department who can dispatch a Humane Officer. Alternatively you can call the State Dog Warden (814) 880-9225. Any stray cats please call us (814) 942-5402 to schedule a date and time to bring animals in.