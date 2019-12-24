State College artist and art educator Nicole Packard will have a solo exhibition in January 2020 in Schlow Centre Region Library’s Betsy Rodgers Allen Gallery. Photo provided

State College artist and art educator Nicole Packard will have a solo exhibition in January in Schlow Centre Region Library’s Betsy Rodgers Allen Gallery. Her exhibition, "Mindscapes," mixes memories with fantastical places she wishes to visit, to create serene pastel landscapes.

Packard has been an art teacher with the State College Area School District for six years and is currently teaching at Park Forest Middle School. She also is active in the State College community and teaches at several local organizations, including the Art Alliance, Discovery Space and The Rivet.

She received her MPS in art education in 2018, as well as her bachelor’s degrees in art education and in drawing and painting in 2014, all from Penn State.

During her career, Packard has been intrigued by the ways in which she can combine real subjects in unrealistic ways to create something novel.

For more information about the Betsy Rodgers Allen Gallery and other news and events at Schlow Library, visit schlowlibrary.org.