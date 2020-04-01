A local company is donating its services to help protect fire companies in Centre County during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mammoth Restoration, which has its central office in Pleasant Gap and another in State College, is offering its COVID-19 sanitization and cleaning for free to each of the 17 fire stations in the county.

“Our fire departments are often the first responders to vehicle accidents and fires. The majority of these people are volunteers. We want to thank them," Michael Bevilacqua, founder and chief culture officer of Mammoth Restoration, said in a statement. "We are giving back and providing the same safety fogging and sanitization services we are doing for commercial and healthcare structures throughout Pennsylvania.”

Boalsburg Fire Company's station was the first to be cleaned and fogged on Saturday, and the company has been reaching out to all fire companies in the county to offer the service.

Rich Olsen, a longtime local firefighter for 15 years and Mammoth team member, is leading the initiative, which has a collective value of more than $52,000, according to the company.

Mammoth, which has six locations in Pennsylvania, has been working with businesses since the COVID-19 outbreak to do preventative and post-exposure cleaning, with the necessary training and access to resources required to sanitize properties of the novel coronavirus.

The products used are approved for use against the coronavirus by the Centers for Disease Control, Environmental Protection Agency or Center for Biocide Chemistries, according to Mammoth, and the company follows CDC and World Health Organization protocols.

"Mammoth Restoration has received direction and authorization directly from Governor [Tom] Wolf’s office to operate and provide critical services to the community during these trying and uncertain times, as an essential and life-sustaining business," a company statement said. "Providing quick and economical access to reliable COVID-19 cleaning and sanitization is Mammoth Restoration’s major charter while these directives are mandated."