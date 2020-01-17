Centre County fire companies and emergency medical service providers have been awarded a total of $261,331 in state grant funding for this year.

The funding is part of the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, which is administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner and annually provides grants for volunteer and career fire, emergency medical services and rescue companies.

Grants can be used for construction or renovations to fire or ambulance company facilities; purchase or repair of equipment; staff training and certification; and debt reduction for equipment purchases or facility construction and repair.

No tax dollars are used for the grant program, which is funded by proceeds from slot machine gaming, state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, said in a news release on Monday. Centre County agencies within Benninghoff's 171st district were awarded more than $144,561 in grants.

“The members of these organizations choose to serve and protect the rest of us, often risking their own lives to do so,” Benninghoff said. “I am grateful for their steadfast, 24-hour commitment to our community, and congratulate them on these awards.”

Overall, grants to Centre County agencies are up by about $11,000 over last year

Centre County fire, EMS and rescue companies receiving grants are:

Alpha Fire Company, $14,248.03

Bellefonte Emergency Medical Services, $9,192.44

Boalsburg Fire Company, $13,974.17

Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company, $12,057.17

Gregg Township Volunteer Fire Co. 1, $11,920.24

Hope Fire Company 2, $14,248.03

Howard Volunteer Fire Company #1, $14,248.03

Logan Fire Company 1, $13,289.53

Miles Township Fire Co., $11,646.38

Millheim Fire Company No. 1, $11,900.00

Moshannon Valley Emergency Medical Service, $9,192.44

Mountain Top Fire Company, $11,920.24

Mountain Top Fire Company EMS, $9,192.44

Penns Valley Emergency Medical Services, $9,192.44

Pine Glen Volunteer Fire Company, $12,604.88

Pleasant Gap Fire Company No. 1, $13,700.31

Pleasant Gap Fire Company No. 1 EMS, $9,192.44

Port Matilda Volunteer Fire Company, $12,878.74

Snow Shoe Ambulance & Rescue, $9,192.44

Snow Shoe Fire Company, $11,646.38

Undine Fire Company No. 2, $13,015.67

Walker Township Volunteer Fire Company, $12,878.74