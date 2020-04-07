SEVERAL LOCAL gyms across Centre County have “closed” signs on their door in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Many of these gyms are using online resources to help their customers stay in shape while staying out of the facilities. Photo by Karen Walker | For The Gazette

When Governor Wolf first requested, then required, non-essential businesses to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, life for many of us changed in dramatic ways. Many had to learn to work remotely for the first time, while also finding ways to educate and entertain our children at home. Others had to stop working altogether due to company closings. We could no longer escape to restaurants and bars. We could no longer work off stress and calories at our favorite fitness centers.

Using ingenuity and technology, some local gyms and yoga studios are now finding ways to allow their clients to continue to participate in the workouts and practices they have grown accustomed to, even without opening up their doors.

Wellness in Motion made the switch to all online classes on March 16, even before the mandate from the governor. Using the Zoom videoconferencing app, the yoga studio has been holding at least one class, and sometimes as many as five classes, per day, according to owner Mandy Glitzer. Instructors have been teaching from either the empty studio or from their home.

Users can purchase a class pass through the wellnessinmotionstudio.com website. When they register for a class on the website, they will be sent a Zoom code for their session. They then log in at the appropriate time, with their own web camera turned on or off.

“Students say they appreciate when people turn their cameras on; they like to see their classmates and their fellow community members and have it feel a little more like that community space and being in a room together,” she said.

Glitzer said her motivation for holding classes online is three-fold: “First and foremost, we want to keep on supporting all of our students during this time. Yoga isn’t only about exercise and moving your body, but it also really helps with stress relief and relaxation, and there’s something to be said for keeping routines as normal as can be during this crazy time.”

“The second reason is of course to help us pay our rent,” she continued. “Even though we can’t really be in the space with people right now, our rent hasn’t gone away…

“And the third reason is really to help us continue to support our community of teachers… The more we can keep on the schedule, that filters on down through and helps to support the teachers and keep food on their tables and keeps their bills paid.”

PYP Studio has also been offering online classes since March 16, sharing 30-minute yoga videos, fitness classes, and meditation sessions via social media and email. For the moment, the classes are free as the studio works out kinks and explores different live-streaming options.

“Right now everything is free because we want to give back to our community. We recognize that everybody is not pulling in money right now,” said co-owner Janet Egerer. “But there’s always the other side of it — eventually, we won’t be, either. So we have to do what we can for support.”

Egerer feels that by offering these classes to the community, PYP is offering something valuable and intangible to people during a turbulent time.

“It’s extraordinarily important to remain positive throughout this whole thing. Keep smiling, wake up, get dressed, and do as much as you normally would on a normal day-to-day basis, to make ourselves feel empowered. There’s a level of positivity that we can maintain on our end and share with the world, as best as possible,” she said.

Part of maintaining that positivity comes from moving our bodies in order to release endorphins, she said. “The more we sit, the more we want to sit. The less we move, the less we want to move. The more we keep our eyes on the screen, the more pressure we’re putting on our spine… As long as we’re getting up and moving our bodies in a healthy way and being mindful about it, it will keep problems at bay.”

Berta DeDonato, co-owner of Ki’netik Fitness, said the gym is putting out online workouts for much the same reasons.

“We’re all doing a lot more sitting these days. We need to move to combat that. It’s also a sanity thing for a lot of people,” she said.

Ki’netik has been posting daily workouts, which are currently free, through a Facebook group. DeDonato said they plan to put out yoga videos, as well as posture tips from a local physical therapy specialist, as well. They will continue to hold one-on-one training sessions with current clients via FaceTime or Skype, and the gym is looking at other outside-of-the-box alternatives for connecting with clients.

In addition to wanting to help the Ki’netik community and to keep the gym going during its closure, she said, “My personal motivation is I have two little kids, and if I don’t stay on schedule, then their lives get all out of whack, and that makes everybody out of whack. So I’m just trying to keep myself as normal as possible.”

That sense of normalcy is something clients from all the gyms seem to appreciate.

“We have received some really great feedback,” said Egerer. “People are just appreciative of hearing a familiar voice, of seeing our smiles, and feeling a familiar connection in that way.”

Other local gyms and yoga studios are also offering some sort of virtual instruction during this period. Several instructors from the YMCA are making their classes available online; some are available only to regular class attendees, but Josh Cone, healthy living and facilities director for the YMCA, is opening up his Monday/Wednesday/Friday 6 a.m. Boot Camp class to the public. Email [email protected] for a link.

Be sure to check the social media pages of your favorite gym or yoga studio to find out about alternative workouts they may be offering during the COVID-19 shutdown.