Caryn Dixon Jellen is one of 24 musicians who will perform during a Facebook Live concert benefiting Centre County United Way on April 24. Photo by Darren Andrew Weimert | Town&Gown

As nonprofits face increased fundraising needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, 24 local performers are coming together — while staying physically apart — to support Centre County United Way's 28 partner agencies.

Centre County United Way will host #LIVEUNITEDLive, a Facebook Live concert, starting at 6 p.m. on April 24 at facebook.com/centrecountyunitedway. The concert will be accompanied by an opportunity for community members to donate online.

United Way and its partner agencies serve education, financial and health needs for one of every four Centre County residents each year. With the coronavirus pandemic's impact, those needs are increasing, while at the same time many nonprofits cannot hold the typical fundraisers that provide substantial support each year. United Way's Trash to Treasure sale, one of its largest single fundraisers, was among those canceled.

All performers during the Facebook Live concert will perform from their homes or other spaces where they can practice physical distancing.

State College radio personality Jeff Brown, who served as honorary chair of the 2019 United Way campaign, will emcee the concert.

“Thanks to all of the bands for opening their hearts and once again sharing of themselves for the betterment of our community,” Brown said. “It came as absolutely no surprise whatsoever that the music community jumped at the chance to help.”

Performers scheduled to participate include:

Jason Adams

Anchor and Arrow

Richard Biever and Family

Biscuit Jam

The Brannen Family

Kevin Briggs

Donny Burns and the 3rd Degree

Luke Cimbala

Molly Countermine & Rene Witzke

Caryn Dixon Jellen

Jeff Gibble

Hops & Vines

Kristi Jean and Her Ne’er Do Wells

Scott and Jack Mangene

Jesse Tyler Moore

John I. Thompson

Pure Cane Sugar

Rama-Lama

Raven and the Wren

Bill Ryan

Sgt. Bob

Chris Strait

Bill Strayer

Elizabeth Kennedy Webb

While unavailable for the concert, Eric Ian Farmer will donate 50% of proceeds from purchases of his music between now and May 2 to the Centre County United Way.

Make a donation to Centre County United Way any time at ccunitedway.org.