Local Musicians to Perform Facebook Live Benefit Concert for Centre County United Way
As nonprofits face increased fundraising needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, 24 local performers are coming together — while staying physically apart — to support Centre County United Way's 28 partner agencies.
Centre County United Way will host #LIVEUNITEDLive, a Facebook Live concert, starting at 6 p.m. on April 24 at facebook.com/centrecountyunitedway. The concert will be accompanied by an opportunity for community members to donate online.
United Way and its partner agencies serve education, financial and health needs for one of every four Centre County residents each year. With the coronavirus pandemic's impact, those needs are increasing, while at the same time many nonprofits cannot hold the typical fundraisers that provide substantial support each year. United Way's Trash to Treasure sale, one of its largest single fundraisers, was among those canceled.
All performers during the Facebook Live concert will perform from their homes or other spaces where they can practice physical distancing.
State College radio personality Jeff Brown, who served as honorary chair of the 2019 United Way campaign, will emcee the concert.
“Thanks to all of the bands for opening their hearts and once again sharing of themselves for the betterment of our community,” Brown said. “It came as absolutely no surprise whatsoever that the music community jumped at the chance to help.”
Performers scheduled to participate include:
Jason Adams
Anchor and Arrow
Richard Biever and Family
Biscuit Jam
The Brannen Family
Kevin Briggs
Donny Burns and the 3rd Degree
Luke Cimbala
Molly Countermine & Rene Witzke
Caryn Dixon Jellen
Jeff Gibble
Hops & Vines
Kristi Jean and Her Ne’er Do Wells
Scott and Jack Mangene
Jesse Tyler Moore
John I. Thompson
Pure Cane Sugar
Rama-Lama
Raven and the Wren
Bill Ryan
Sgt. Bob
Chris Strait
Bill Strayer
Elizabeth Kennedy Webb
While unavailable for the concert, Eric Ian Farmer will donate 50% of proceeds from purchases of his music between now and May 2 to the Centre County United Way.
Make a donation to Centre County United Way any time at ccunitedway.org.
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
