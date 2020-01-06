Macy's is reportedly closing its Nittany Mall location in early 2020. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com

The Nittany Mall is reportedly losing another anchor department store.

According to WTAJ-TV, a statement provided by Macy's corporate office said the retailer plans to close its State College store in the next eight to 12 weeks.

“After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close the Macy’s Nittany store in State College, PA. A clearance sale will begin in January 2020 and run for approximately 8-12 weeks,” the statement said, according to WTAJ.

Macy's has not yet responded to StateCollege.com's request for comment.

The State College closing was one of several nationwide reported on Monday, including the Macy's location at the Harrisburg Mall, according to PennLive.

Macy's has operated at the Nittany Mall since 2006 after the company took over Kaufman's, which had been at the mall's western anchor spot since 1998. The next closest Macy's to State College is at the Logan Valley Mall in Altoona, which WTAJ reported will remain open.

In a changing retail landscape, the Nittany Mall has lost a few other anchor department stores in recent years. Bon-Ton closed in 2018 and the space remains vacant. Sears also closed in 2018 and while it has remained vacant, the mall confirmed last fall that national farm and home department store chain Rural King has signed a long-term lease for the location.

J.C. Penney closed its Nittany Mall location in 2015, and it was replaced by Dunham Sports.