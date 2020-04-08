Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state and in an effort to be proactive about the general health and well-being of the community, patients and visitors at Mount Nittany Medical Center will be required to take part in masking protocols, according to a press release.

All patients and those visitors permitted under special circumstances must wear a mask when accessing the Medical Center. Patients and visitors are encouraged to wear their own masks from home. If needed, masks will be provided by the health system’s screening teams before patients and permitted visitors enter the facility, and the masks should be reused as long as possible.

Screening procedures at all entrances and visitor restrictions remain in effect.

On Tuesday, Mount Nittany Health announced it had established a process for community members who wish to donate specific kinds of personal protective equipment and other items. Mount Nittany Health Foundation also has established a COVID-19 response fund.

Across the state, there were 1,680 new cases reported during Wednesday's briefing, bringing the state's total to 16,239. With 70 new deaths of people with COVID-19, Pennsylvania's death toll from the novel coronavirus is 310.

Centre County now has 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two new positives reported on Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported for Centre County.

Cases have been confirmed in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.