Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was selected No. 38 overall by the Carolina Panthers during the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night becoming the Nittany Lions' first selection of the 2020 event after sliding out of the first round on Thursday evening.

Gross-Matos will join new NFL head coach, Penn State letterman and State College native Matt Rhule in Charlotte.

Had Gross-Matos held on to his potential first-round status he would have been the first Penn State defensive end taken in the opening round of the draft since Jared Odrick was selected No. 28 in the 2010 draft by the Miami Dolphins. Aaron Maybin was selected No. 11 overall during the 2009 draft just the year prior.

Former Nittany Lion defensive end Shareef Miller was taken in the fourth round of the 2019 Draft.

Gross-Matos heads to Carolina after forgoing his senior season of eligibility following Penn State's 2019-20 campaign. Gross-Matos finished the season with 40 tackles and nine sacks with 14 of his stops coming for a loss. He finishes his Penn State career with 111 tackles and 18.5 sacks after making appearances in 34 games.

The former Nittany Lion battled a hand injury during the season, missing two games and playing Penn State's bowl appearance against Memphis with a club on his left hand.

While Gross-Matos was Penn State's first draft choice in 2020, he was soon followed by wide receiver KJ Hamler, who went No. 46 overall to the Denver Broncos. The second and third rounds take place on Friday night while the final four rounds will take place on Saturday starting at noon.