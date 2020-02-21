State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Mayor Ron Filippelli, Tom and Tamra Fountaine Officially Declare State College ‘City Of THON’

by on February 21, 2020 5:55 PM
Mayor Ron Filippelli addresses dancers prior to the start of THON on Feb. 21, 2020. Photo by Anthony Colucci | Onward State
State College mayor Ron Filippelli officially proclaimed the borough the “City of THON” Friday for the entire 46 hours dancers remain standing in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Filippelli’s proclamation is the latest in a renaming tradition that began in 2015 in support of Penn State students' efforts to benefit the Four Diamonds and the fight against pediatric cancer.

Borough Manager Tom Fountaine and his wife, Tamra, introduced Filippelli and shared their family’s experience fighting pediatric cancer. The couple’s oldest son, Tommy, is a childhood cancer survivor who was diagnosed in 1998. Tommy graduated from Penn State and the Penn State College of Medicine, and is now a pediatric oncologist.

Tommy’s younger brother, Adam, founded student THON organization FOTO in 2009 in honor of his older brother.

"We learned very quickly it is the entire family that goes through that journey," Tom Fountaine said. "Tom's experience certainly affected his siblings enormously...We're incredibly proud to be here. We're incredibly honored to be part of this. You inspire us. You inspire the state of Pennsylvania, the City of THON and the entire world."

Filippelli then addressed the crowd.

“As mayor of the Borough of State College, I have the privilege of attending many worthwhile events,” he said before making the official proclamation. “But none with as big a heart as THON.”



Jim Davidson is a Penn State student and Onward State contributor.
