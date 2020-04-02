Megabus announced on Thursday that it is suspending all service in Pennsylvania "out of an abundance of caution," amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension of service will begin Saturday and continue through April 30, coinciding with the Pennsylvania's statewide stay-at-home order.

The company stopped service to and from New York City last week through April 9, but that has since been extended to April 30. In State College, routes to and from Harrisburg, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh continued to run after the New York trips were discontinued.

Passenger booked on trips in Pennsylvania between April 4-30 will receive an email with instructions for rescheduling. The company has also canceled service in California and Nevada, as well as routes between Texas and Louisiana, and Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Megabus joins Fullington Trailways in suspending service within Pennsylvania.

Fullington announced on Wednesday it was stopping all intercity buses throughout its system in Pennsylvania and New York through the end of April. In State College, that means daily departures to and from DuBois, the Pittsburgh Airport, Harrisburg and Wilkes-Barre — as well as connections with other bus carriers like Greyhound at those stops to and from points beyond — will not be available.

The Clearfield-based company had already canceled its five express routes to metropolitan areas in the Mid-Atlantic, which are primarily targeted to Penn State students, when the university moved to remote instruction for the remainder of the spring semester.