MILLHEIM — The borough of Millheim will celebrate the Christmas season with its annual Merry Millheim event Friday through Sunday. This event is sponsored and organized by the East Penns Valley Community Business Association.

Event organizer, Rebecca Larsen noted Merry Millheim has been expanded to three days this year, instead of the usual two-day format.

“We want this event to be positive, joyful and have a local focus,” she said.

Many businesses in the Millheim area will participate in Merry Millheim, headed by the Inglebean Coffee House, the Green Drake Art Gallery, the Millheim Hotel and Pisano Winery.

Because of new statewide COVID-19 restrictions, food and drink establishments will switch to takeout or outdoor dining.

Santa will be in town from 6-8 p.m. on Friday and 1-3 p.m. on Saturday

The Green Drake Art Gallery will host an affordable art show on Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. A harp concert originally scheduled for Friday evening is canceled.

On Friday night, the Inglebean Coffee House will host “Light and Love,” a women's art show. It will also host a young artist exhibit, featuring artwork by Penns Valley High School students on Saturday and Sunday.

Pisano Winery will feature free wine tasting from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, as well as $4 apple mules from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and free wedding soup on Sunday.

The Millheim Hotel will have winter drink specials and accept donations to the Angel Tree charity, which benefits families in need, throughout the Merry Millheim weekend. It will also host a grand opening of its wine shop all day Saturday.

Bargain hunting gift shoppers will be pleased by the Penns Valley Jewelers store, which is offering 50 percent off all jewelry on Friday and Saturday.

On the west end of town, Burkholder’s Market is offering a free $50 gas card raffle on Friday and Saturday and the Millheim Small Engine Shop will offer free holiday raffles on Friday and Saturday.

Radio station WSOV (101.7 FM) will broadcast holiday music with local resident Carl Gaffron narrating Dickens’ Christmas on Saturday afternoon. The Millheim Farmers Market will be open at Hosterman and Stover’s Hardware store from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Larsen describes Merry Millheim as “a weekend of merriment in beautiful Millheim.”