If you’re looking for some things to brighten your horizons this winter, check out some events from Millbrook Marsh Nature Center, 548 Puddintown Road. It has fun outdoor activities planned for these drearier sunless days as well as some virtual ones.

Winter Crafts & Cocoa will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16. Participants will learn how to make their own waterless snow globes and tree-ring art. Register here.

All supplies will be provided and those who come will be able to take home some beautiful art. COVID-19 protocols of mask wearing and physical distancing will be followed.

Stencil, Pencil & Paint the Marsh will take place in February, with registration ending on Jan. 13 and the closing artwork deadline on Friday, Jan. 29. This is for all ages and registration is $23 for a resident and $35 for non-residents.

The idea is to “color” the Millbrook Marsh Nature Center boardwalk in February. Register, then pick up an 11-by-14-inch canvas board and let your creativity run wild.

The theme is open, but the center would like nature-themed art, primarily. Use paints, markers, pastels, pencils or whatever you prefer. You will return it to the Centre Region Parks and Recreation office, and it will be prepared for the outdoor exhibition. The CRPR office is located at 2040 Sandy Drive, Suite A, State College.

Paint Your Pet Virtual Party is scheduled for Feb. 5. For this one, CRPR has partnered with the company Paint the Town to bring a Paint Your Pet Virtual Party. You first send a photo of your pet to CRPR and they will send it to the Paint the Town folks, who will sketch it onto a paintable canvas.

All supplies will be included.

Painting will take about two hours and an instructor will walk everyone through the process of bringing a portrait to life. This will be on Zoom and the link and instructions for submitting will be sent after registration is complete. Register by Jan. 18 in order to submit photos and receive kits by Feb. 5.

These were just a few ideas to brighten winter days and to look forward to completing. Visit CRPR online at www.crpr.org, call (814) 231-3071 or email [email protected].