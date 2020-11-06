State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Missing 19-Year-Old Woman Found, State College Police Say

by on November 07, 2020 12:00 PM
PrintComments() Email
Click photo for gallery

Update: State College police said on Monday that Claire O'Connor has been located.

Original story:

State College police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Police said 19-year-old Claire A. O’Connor was last seen at 10 a.m. on Friday.

O'Connor is white with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-6 with a slender build and was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on O'Connor's whereabouts is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150.



Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
Next Article
Penn State and State College Discourage Visits to Former Fraternity House Following Misconduct Allegations, Violations
November 06, 2020 9:42 PM
by Matt DiSanto
Penn State and State College Discourage Visits to Former Fraternity House Following Misconduct Allegations, Violations
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2020 StateCollege.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

order food online