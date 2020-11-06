Update: State College police said on Monday that Claire O'Connor has been located.

Original story:

State College police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Police said 19-year-old Claire A. O’Connor was last seen at 10 a.m. on Friday.

O'Connor is white with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-6 with a slender build and was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on O'Connor's whereabouts is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150.