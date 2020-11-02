Update Nov. 3

Angelique Carter was found and is safe, Ferguson Township Police Chief Chris Albright said on Tuesday night. Carter was located in New York.

Original story

Ferguson Township police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a runaway teenager.

Angelique Carter, 15, was last seen on Monday at school but did not return home. She is believed to have purchased a bus ticket and may have left the area, police said.

Carter is described as a light skin Black female, 5-foot-3 and about 130 pounds. She has dark brown, straight shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans and a black or dark blue sweatshirt and was carrying a gray-blue backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Carter's whereabouts is asked to contact the Ferguson Township Police Department at 1-800-479-0050.