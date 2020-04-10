If you somehow found yourself in the southwest corner of State College on Wednesday night you would have seen one thing, and heard another.

The first, a Supermoon rising over the horizon as it swung through the night sky. The second, an owl, hooting as loud as it could through the air, echoing across the park and over the home on the outskirts of town.

If you traveled farther to the southwest and took all the rights turns up and over the mountain, around the bends and through the thick forest of trees, you might have come across Shaver's Creek Environmental Center, and a collection of owls there too, who may have been able to make out the sound of a faint hoot back towards town.

Like many conservation efforts across the country, Shaver's Creek finds itself still pushing forward with its various projects and missions in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After all there are animals to feed. In fact there's an Eastern Hellbender (the state’s official amphibian) three frogs, 10 turtles, nine snakes, and 14 raptors.

"In general, the daily care routine is the same, but where we usually average four student volunteers (from Penn State and Juniata College) each day, staff is now conducting the vast majority of the care," says program director Jason Beale. "We do have a few community volunteers who continue to support the program, especially on weekend shifts."

"Generally, we have 3-5 people working on-site with animals throughout the day. We work in shifts as best we can to reduce staff interaction. Feeding schedules vary based on the staffing pattern and individual animal needs."

While life still goes on at Shaver's Creek, it is an unfortunate time as well. Programs have been canceled or postponed, and as the spring and summer months begin to embrace the valley, much of the center's best features will find themselves unseen by locals. Paths will go unused, the center closed to the public, the birds left to their thoughts and not much in the way of company.

The good news, you can still take part in all sorts of ways to connect with the animals and programs going on at Shaver's Creek with virtual events and connections going on all the time through the center's Facebook and Instagram feeds. You can also take part in a virtual Birding Cup or Migration walks online and or simply support in more straightforward ways.

"In general, I think it’s important that people find ways to get outside and enjoy the natural world, but at a safe physical distance from others," educational operations manager Joshua Potter said.