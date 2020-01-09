With the arrival of the new year, the Jana Marie Foundation is ready to kick off its fourth year of Mokita Dialogues with a new location for 2020. The monthly community conversations will now be held at 3 Dots Downtown, 137 E. Beaver Ave. The 2020 schedule begins at noon on Jan. 23 with the topic “Sense of Community.” Spud Marshall, director of community innovation for 3 Dots, will be the facilitator. “We’re thrilled to be a space where meaningful conversations — like those that frequently happen at the Mokita Dialogue series — can take place,” Marshall says. “We designed 3 Dots to be a place where community members are active contributors to the future we want to create together. Mokita will be an exciting addition for the town to lend their voice on issues that matter." Mokita Dialogues are held at noon on the fourth Thursday of each month (except for November and December, when they’ll be held Nov. 19 and Dec. 10). The word “Mokita” comes from the language of Kilivila, spoken near Papua New Guinea. It means “a known truth left unspoken;” think of it as an elephant in the room. Each dialogue session, led by a different facilitator from the community, features activities that encourage thought and conversation, and also suggestions for ways to continue the discussion in our communities. The rest of the 2020 schedule of topics is: February 27: “Exploring Intolerance” March 26: “Women’s Rights” April 23: “Mental Health” May 28: “Bullying and Social Media” June 25: “Living Green” July 23: “Disability” August 27: “Political Climate” September 24: “Suicide” October 22: “Greek Life” November 19: “Gun Sense and Safety” December 10: “Alcohol Use and Abuse” “3 Dots Downtown provides a comfortable space where community members can come together, build connections, explore ‘elephants’ that affect our mental well-being, and ways that they can take action,” says Jana Marie Foundation founder and director Marisa Vicere. “We look forward to continuing these powerful conversations in 2020 and are grateful for the ongoing support of the community.” All Mokita Dialogues are free and open to the public. Thanks to the Downtown Improvement District, free parking in the Pugh Street Garage will be offered for those who attend a Mokita Dialogues session. For more information, visit janamariefoundation.org.