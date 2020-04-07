In addition to a previously announced COVID-19 Response Fund, Mount Nittany Health has established a process for community members who wish to donate supplies and meals for staff members during the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the last few weeks, many generous community members have asked if there are ways they can help Mount Nittany Health prepare and respond to COVID-19," a news release from Mount Nittany said. "The health system is prepared to address the needs of the community, but welcomes and appreciates gifts from anyone who would like to help during this unprecedented time."

Mount Nittany Health Foundation announced the creation of the response fund to directly support COVID-19 needs last week. On Tuesday, the health system said those interested in making a donation of goods can fill out a form at foundation.mountnittany.org. Community members are asked not to drop off items at any Mount Nittany location on their own.

Personal protective equipment currently being accepted includes:

- Powered air-purifying respirators and filters

- N95 masks in unopened containers

-Surgical masks/procedural masks in unopened packaging

- Tyvek suits

Other items include:

- Clorox/Lysol cleaning wipes

- Hydrogen peroxide or bleach cleaning wipes

- 7 mil clear acetate sheets (9"x12")

Gifts of food or meals for employees will be reviewed by Mount Nittany Health's executive chef, Craig Hamilton.

“We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support from our community," Mount Nittany Health president and CEO Kathleen Rhine said. "Part of what makes our community so special is the way we care for each other in times of crisis and this has been displayed over and over again during this pandemic.”

Penn State Health opened a State College area drop-off location for donations of key supplies last week.