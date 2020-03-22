Starting this week, employees, providers, patients and others entering a Mount Nittany Health facility will first be screened as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19, the health system announced on Sunday night.

During the screening, people will be asked questions based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, including if in the last 14 days they have:

- Had a new onset cough or shortness of breath

- Been in contact with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19

- Traveled outside of the US

- Had a fever.

Temperature checks also will be available.

Screening will begin Monday for individuals accessing Mount Nittany Medical Center through the main entrance and will take place on Hospital Drive.

Starting Tuesday, all employees, patients, providers and others will be screened before being allowed to access the medical center from any entrance. According to a news release:

"All vehicles, except emergency vehicles and patients traveling to the emergency department (ED), will be stopped for a screening, then directed to turn to the right to access any entrance of the Medical Center, including: the main entrance, auditorium entrance, Lance and Ellen Shaner Cancer Pavilion, entrance C, the Shared Services Building, loading dock entrance, parking garage and the cardiac rehabilitation entrance.

"All traffic will be one-way to access any entrance of the facility, except the ED. The ED will screen ambulance, Emergency Medical Services personnel and ED patients at the ambulance and ED entrances."

On Wednesday, screenings will begin at the entrance to all other Mount Nittany sites, including physician group and outpatient locations and the corporate services office in Bellefonte.

Mount Nittany Health reported on Friday that two patients within its system had tested positive for COVID-19 and both are currently at home in isolation.

It had previously announced visitation restrictions at the State College hospital as well as at offices and other facilities throughout the region.