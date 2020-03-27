An employee at a Mount Nittany Health outpatient practice has tested positive for COVID-19, the Centre County-based health system said on Friday.

The confirmed test results were received on Thursday night and the employee had already been at home since symptoms were first recognized.

A detailed review to determine any potential patient exposure and any needed follow-up have been completed, according to a news release. Any co-workers who may have been exposed also have been notified and are being monitored in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Department of Health guidelines.

The outpatient practice where the employee works was not identified and Mount Nittany Health will not release additional information about the employee because of federal privacy laws.

“The health and safety of our community, patients and staff is our highest priority," said Dr. Nirmal Joshi, Mount Nittany Health's chief medical officer. “We continue to follow guidelines from the CDC and DOH to treat patients and prevent the transmission of infection within our facilities.

"I also want to reinforce the vital role that each person plays in contributing to managing the spread of COVID-19. Please remember to wash your hands often; do not touch your face, nose, mouth, or eye; clean surfaces frequently and stay home as much as possible to reduce your risk of being exposed. It is essential that we work together as a community.”

Centre County has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including two new positive tests reported on Friday. Statewide there have been 2,218 in 50 counties, with 22 deaths.